Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Down 19% On McDonald's McPlant Burger Plans

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), the plant-based meat-maker, are sliding on Tuesday morning as McDonald's announced its plans to introduce plant-based meat burgers, chicken substituted, and breakfast sandwiches next year. Currently, the shares are $121.64, down 19.33 percent from its previous close of $150.50. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $48.18 to $197.50 on 4,294,789. Meanwhile, on Monday, Beyond Meat reported net loss for the third quarter, compared to profit last year. The adjusted net loss also has missed estimates.

Investors perhaps were not impressed with Pizza Hut's partnership with Beyond Meat for the nationwide launch of plant-based meat pizza. Pizza Hut's Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza, a classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage crumbles, and the Great Beyond Pizza, a specialty pizza crafted with fresh veggie toppings that include tomatoes, sliced red onions, and tangy banana peppers will be available from today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.