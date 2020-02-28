Stock Alert: Beyond Meat Down 18% After Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are currently down nearly 18% on Friday morning after the plant-based meat products maker yesterday reported a fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Meanwhile, revenues surpassed estimates. BYND is currently trading at $87.31, down $18.83 or 17.74%, on the Nasdaq.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported fourth-quarter loss of $452 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $7.5 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter surged 212% to $98.5 million from $31.5 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $79.5 million.

"Temporary disruptions related to capacity expansion projects at two co-manufacturing partners' plants partially offset the year-over-year improvements in gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 and contributed to the sequential decline in gross margin relative to the third quarter of 2019," Beyond Meat said in a statement.

Looking forward to full year 2020, Beyond Meat expects revenues of $490 million to $510 million, above analysts' current estimates of $498.27 million.

