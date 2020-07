(RTTNews) - Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) are climbing more than 7% Thursday morning after the automaker said it delivered about 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, beating analysts' expectation of $72,000 vehicles.

The stock hit a new high of $1,228 today morning. It is currently trading at $1,208.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.