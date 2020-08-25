Markets
BBY

Stock Alert: Best Buy Down 6% On Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Best Buy Inc. (BBY) are losing more than 6 percent or $7.11 in Tuesday's morning trade at $110.26, after the electronics retailer warned that its third-quarter sales will likely not continue at the current rate of growth.

Tuesday, Best Buy said its second-quarter net earnings rose to $432 million or $1.65 per share from $238 million or $0.89 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.71 per share, compared to $1.08 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Enterprise revenues edged up to $9.91 billion from $9.54 billion in the same quarter last year, while the Street had a consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion.

Looking ahead, Best Buy said that while it is planning for third-quarter sales to be higher compared to last year, it will likely not continue at the current quarter-to-date level of about 20 percent growth. The company also did not provide financial guidance for the full year.

Best Buy has traded in a range of $48.11 to $119.48 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular