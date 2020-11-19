Stock Alert: Berry Global Rises To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) are gaining more than 5 percent or $2.89 in Thursday's morning trade at $56.37, after hitting a new 52-week high of $57.92. The company's fourth-quarter results surpassed analysts' estimates.

Thursday, Berry Global reported fourth-quarter net income of $195 million or $1.44 per share, down from $229 million or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share, compared to $0.90 per share in the prior year. Net sales declined to $3.00 billion from $3.02 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus estimate for earnings of $1.22 per share on revenues of $2.97 billion.

Berry Global has traded in a range of $25.00 to $57.92 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.