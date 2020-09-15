Stock Alert: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Soars 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, gained over 25% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

BLCM are currently trading at $8.06, up $1.76 or 27.89%, on the Nasdaq.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally.

U.S. stocks opened up on Tuesday morning as tech shares continued to climb driven by few multi-billion mergers in the industry.

