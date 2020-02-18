Stock Alert: Bellerophon Therapeutics Soars 95%

(RTTNews) - Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) shares are currently gaining 95% on Tuesday morning after the clinical-stage biotherapeutics company reported positive results from its study for treatment of pulmonary hypertension. BLPH is currently trading at $6.70, up $3.27 or 95.34%, on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 4.7 million shares, compared to its average volume of 53 thousand. Bellerophon Tuesday announced positive top-line data from a recently completed acute, intra-patient, dose escalation, hemodynamics study of INOpulse for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The results showed that acute treatment with INOpulse provided statistically and clinically significant improvements in hemodynamic parameters. The study found that pulmonary vascular resistance reduced by 21%, with increased benefit on dose escalation from iNO30 to iNO45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.