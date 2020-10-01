Markets
BBBY

Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Jumps 30% On Improved Comp.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of domestic merchandise retail stores chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are rising more than 30% Thursday morning after reporting same-store sales growth in the second quarter, first time since 2016 fourth quarter.

The stock touched a new high of $19.89 this morning.

Comparable store sales in the second quarter increased about 6%, thanks to online sales growth of neartly 90%.

Net sales were approximately $2.7 billion, a decrease of about 1% compared to the prior year period. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report sales of $2.6 billion for the period.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter compared with $0.34 last year. The consesnus estimate was for a loss of $0.23 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular