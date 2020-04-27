Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Gains 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are climbing more than 13% Monday morning at $5.93, continuing its upward momentum from Friday.

Friday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it has been able to bring several hundred associates back from furlough and hundreds of new positions have been created as the company's online sales increased more than 85% for the month of April to-date. However, the company has extended the temporary closure of its retail banner stores across the US and Canada, other than buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values until at least May 16, 2020.

BBBY has traded in the range of $3.43- $17.79 in the last 52 weeks.

