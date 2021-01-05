Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Climbs 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of domestic merchandise retailer chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) are up more than 5% Tuesday morning at $19.02.

The company is scheduled to report its third quarter results on January 7, before the market opens.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.20 on revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

BBBY has been trading in the range of $3.43- $26.16 in the last one year.

