Stock Alert: Becton, Dickinson Shares Slide As FDA Designates June Recall Class 1

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) shares are down more than 5 percent on Thursday as FDA designated its previously announced voluntary recall of the BD Alaris system as Class 1, that could cause serious adverse health consequences or death. One of the situations was designated as a Class II recall, which might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

All the recalls in June were to notify the four hardware situations that might result in the infusion pump not operating as expected.

Currently, the shares are at $239.56, down 5.68 percent from its previous close of $253.98. The shares have traded in a range of $197.75 to $286.72 on average volume of 1,643,023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.