Stock Alert: Becton, Dickinson And Co. Tumbles

(RTTNews) - Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) are losing more than 11 percent in the morning trade to trade at $253.81. The medical technology company slashed its financial outlook for fiscal 2020, citing the impact of a software remediation plan and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.

The stock has been trading in a range of $221.47 to $286.72 in the past 52 weeks.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.90 and $12.10 per share and revenues to increase 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent as reported, or 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Previously, it had guided adjusted earnings in a range of $12.50 to $12.65 per share on revenue growth of 4.0 percent to 4.5 percent as reported, or 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect it to report earnings of $12.56 per share on revenue growth of 4.3 percent to $18.04 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.