Stock Alert: Beasley Broadcast Surge 90%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) gained nearly 90% on Friday morning despite no stock-related news to drive shares.

BBGI is currently trading at $4.99, up $2.33 or 87.594%, on the Nasdaq. The stock is up 117% for the week and up 50% for the year-to-date period.

Last Friday, the company reported first-quarter net loss of $8.8 million or $0.32 per share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.05 per share. Revenues for the quarter remained flat at $57.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.