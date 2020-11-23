Stock Alert: Beam Global Jumps To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Beam Global (BEEM), a provider of sustainable technology for electric vehicle or EV charging, outdoor media and energy security, are gaining more than 22 percent or $5.70 in Monday's morning trade at $31.00, after touching a new 52-week high of $31.34

Of late, there has been renewed investor interest in the electric vehicle or EV sector. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has increased its stake in California-based electric tractor maker Solectrac Inc. to 24 percent.

Last Thursday, Beam Global said it was awarded the General Services Administration or GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract to provide EV ARC Solar EV charging infrastructure products to the federal government.

Federal agencies can now purchase EV ARC solar EV Charging infrastructure products on the GSA Advantage! site. The company noted that due to the recent rebrand from Envision Solar to Beam Global, its products are listed under Envision Solar while the name change is processed.

Beam Global has traded in a range of $6.09 to $31.34 in the past 52 weeks.

