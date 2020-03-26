Stock Alert: Baxter International Spikes

(RTTNews) - Shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) are rising on Thursday morning.

Moody's Investors Service, assigned Baa1 rating to Baxter senior unsecured note. The Deerfield, Illinois-based Fortune 500 American health care company is currently trading at 77.64, up 5.53 from its previous close of $73.57.

The shares have been volatile since February as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. The stocks had risen on March 18 when it announced sales growth outlook of 4-5 percent for the first quarter.

