Markets
BAX

Stock Alert: Baxter International Spikes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) are rising on Thursday morning.

Moody's Investors Service, assigned Baa1 rating to Baxter senior unsecured note. The Deerfield, Illinois-based Fortune 500 American health care company is currently trading at 77.64, up 5.53 from its previous close of $73.57.

The shares have been volatile since February as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. The stocks had risen on March 18 when it announced sales growth outlook of 4-5 percent for the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular