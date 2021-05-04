Stock Alert: Bausch Health Co. Down 9% On Wider Q1 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) shares are declining on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a wider net loss for the first quarter.

The health care products company recorded first-quarter net loss of $610 million wider than net loss of $152 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $370 million. Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.027 billion from $2.012 billion last year. The company said its first-quarter revenue was negatively impacted by approximately $100 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, the company reiterated full-year revenue in a range of $8.60-$8.80 billion and adjusted is EBITDA in a range of $3.40-$3.55 billion.

