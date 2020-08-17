Stock Alert: Barrick Gold Near 52-week High On News Of Warren Buffets' Investment

(RTTNews) - Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) are climbing more than 10% Monday morning on the news of Warren Buffets' investment in the company.

Reports said Buffet's Berkshire took a position of 20.9 million shares worth $563.6 million in one of the world's largest mining companies, Barrick Gold in the second quarter.

Barrick stock nearly doubled from the beginning of the year, benefited from the surge in the gold price.

The stock is currently trading at $29.52, close to its 52-week high of $30.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.