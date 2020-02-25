Stock Alert: Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) reached a 52-week high of $22.57 on Feb. 24, and closed Monday's trading session at $22.03, up 59 cents or 2.75%. The stock has been trading between $11.65 and $22.57 in the past one year. Trading volume soared to 28 million versus an average trading volume of 12 million shares.

As recently as on Feb. 12, Barrick Gold reported Q4 GAAP net income of $1.39 billion or $0.78 per share, and adjusted income of $300 million or $0.17 per share. The quarterly dividend was increased by 40% from Q3, to $0.07 cents per share, which was itself a 25% increase from Q2.

