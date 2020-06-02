Stock Alert: Baozun Jumps 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese e-commerce company Baozun Inc. (BZUN) are currently up 16% on Tuesday morning. The company reported an increase in revenue for its first quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter jumped 18.4% to RMB1,523.6 million. Gross Merchandise Volume was RMB9,209.8 million, an increase of 17.6% year-over-year.

First-quarter net income, however, dropped to RMB2.2 million or RMB0.04 per ADS from RMB34.0 million or RMB0.59 per ADS last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were RMB0.44 per ADS, down from last year's RMB0.91 per ADS.

BZUN is currently trading at $34.23, up $4.88 or 16.63%, on the Nasdaq.

