Stock Alert: Ballard Power Down 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuel cell products designer Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) are plunging more than 14% Monday morning.

While there are no particular news that took the stock down, the market is reacting negatively on fears of coronavirus spreading to more countries than China.

BDLP has been advancing steadily in the past one year with more than 200% gain in a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.