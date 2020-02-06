Markets
BLL

Stock Alert: Ball Corp. (BLL) Shares Hit 52-Week High On Upbeat Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ball Corp. (BLL) touched a 52-week high of $82.82 today, following the company's announcement of its better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The company reported Q4 net income of $160 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $151 million, or $0.44 per share a year ago. Comparable net earnings were $238 million, or $0.71 per share versus $191 million or $0.55 per share a year ago.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Sales for the quarter declined to $2.719 billion from $2.803 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Eleven Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to operate from a position of strength with earnings growth and cash flow to support disciplined growth investments and consistent return of value to shareholders in the range of $1 billion in 2020.

Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer noted that the company looks forward to delivering long-term diluted earnings per share growth of at least 10% - 15%, increasing EVA dollars generated on a growing invested capital base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLL

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular