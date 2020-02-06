Stock Alert: Ball Corp. (BLL) Shares Hit 52-Week High On Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ball Corp. (BLL) touched a 52-week high of $82.82 today, following the company's announcement of its better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The company reported Q4 net income of $160 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $151 million, or $0.44 per share a year ago. Comparable net earnings were $238 million, or $0.71 per share versus $191 million or $0.55 per share a year ago.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Sales for the quarter declined to $2.719 billion from $2.803 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Eleven Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to operate from a position of strength with earnings growth and cash flow to support disciplined growth investments and consistent return of value to shareholders in the range of $1 billion in 2020.

Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer noted that the company looks forward to delivering long-term diluted earnings per share growth of at least 10% - 15%, increasing EVA dollars generated on a growing invested capital base.

