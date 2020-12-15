Stock Alert: Baidu Touches New 52-week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Baidu Inc. (BIDU), a Beijing-based provider of internet search services in China and internationally, are rising more than 4 percent or $6.53 in Tuesday's morning trade at $169.49 after touching a new 52-week of $173.22.

According to a report by Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter, Baidu is considering making its own electric vehicles and has held talks with automakers about the possibility. Baidu already has a unit that develops autonomous driving and Internet connectivity technology.

The company has launched the Apollo Go Robotaxi service in some Chinese cities this year.

Baidu has traded in a range of $82.00 to $173.22 in the past 52 weeks.

