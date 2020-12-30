Stock Alert: Baidu Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Baidu Inc. (BIDU), a Beijing-based provider of internet search services in China and internationally, are rising more than 4 percent or $9.15 in Wednesday's morning trade at $204.22, after hitting a new 52-week high of $204.80 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are higher on Wednesday amid positive sentiment generated by news that U.K. regulators have approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca plc and the University of Oxford for emergency use.

Baidu has traded in a range of $82.00 to $204.80 in the past 52 weeks.

