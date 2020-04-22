Stock Alert: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Climb 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) are climbing more than 16 percent or $0.31 in Wednesday's trading at $2.23, after having surged more than 38 percent in early trading.

BOS said that its supply chain division has received orders totaling $1 million for electronic components. The orders are from a new American customer and are for delivery through the years 2020 to 2022. Avidan Zelicovski, President of BOS, said the company will work to expand its business and client base of electronic manufacturers in the U.S.

Israel-based B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd is a provider of radio frequency identification or RFID, mobile, and supply chain solutions.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.02 to $3.62 in the past 52 weeks.

