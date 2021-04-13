Stock Alert: B. Riley Financial Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as the company is expected to replace Michaels Co. Inc. (MIK) in the S&P SmallCap 600 by April 15.

Currently, shares are at $69.88, up 14.61 percent from the previous close of $60.97 on a volume of 971,521. The shares have traded in a range of $15.84-$69.58 on average volume of 240,598 for the last 52 week period.

