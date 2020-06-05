Stock Alert: Azul Rises 13%

Markets

(RTTNews) - Shares of Azul S.A. (AZUL) are spiking 13 percent or $1.45 in Friday's morning trade at $12.59.

Azul is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. The airline's stock is rising, partly on optimism about the reopening of the Brazilian economy from coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Non-essential businesses were allowed to reopen on Tuesday in Brazil's coastal city of Rio de Janeiro.

U.S. stocks are notably higher on Friday following the release of much better-than-expected jobs data, with non-farm payroll employment in the U.S. unexpectedly showing a substantial rebound in the month of May. The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April.

The stock has traded in a range of $5.30 to $44.55 in the past 52 weeks.

