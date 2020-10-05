Stock Alert: Axovant Advances 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) are climbing more than 15% Monday morning at $5.25. It has been trading in the range of $1.41- $6.93 in the last one year.

Axovant today said it plans to announce six-month safety and efficacy data from the second cohort of study of its investigational gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, AXO-Lenti-PD, on October 6.

AXO-Lenti-PD is a one-time gene therapy that works by delivering three genes involved in the production of dopamine directly to the brain.

