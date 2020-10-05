Markets
AXGT

Stock Alert: Axovant Advances 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) are climbing more than 15% Monday morning at $5.25. It has been trading in the range of $1.41- $6.93 in the last one year.

Axovant today said it plans to announce six-month safety and efficacy data from the second cohort of study of its investigational gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, AXO-Lenti-PD, on October 6.

AXO-Lenti-PD is a one-time gene therapy that works by delivering three genes involved in the production of dopamine directly to the brain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular