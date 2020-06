(RTTNews) - Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) are climbing more than 16% Monday morning at $89.25, close to its 52-week high of $90.10.

Axon, that sells conducted energy weapons and body cameras for law enforcement personnel is gaining amid riots sparked by the death of George Floyd.

AAXN has recorded a 52- week low of $49.80.

