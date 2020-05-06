Stock Alert: Axcella Health Gains 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) are climbing more than 25% Wednesday morning after the company announced announced positive top-line data from AXA1125-003 clinical study showing multifactorial activity in adults with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

AXA1125-003 study is to assess the impact of Axcella's pipeline drugs AXA1125 and AXA1957 on safety, tolerability and effects on structures and functions of the liver, as measured by a comprehensive panel of imaging and soluble biomarkers related to metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis.

The company plans to engage with FDA regarding IND submission for AXA1125, proposed Phase 2b clinical trial in adult nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and pediatric development program.

AXLA is currently trading at $6.10. It has traded in the range of $2.25- $15.99 in the last 52 weeks.

