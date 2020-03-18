Stock Alert: Avis Budget Declines 29%

(RTTNews) - Shares of commercial vehicle rental provider Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) are down more than 27% Wednesday morning. The stock touched a new low of $8.34. There are no company-specific news that could possibly drive the stock down today.

The U.S. market continues its downfall with all indices falling more than 3% at the market open.

The stock has been slipping for a while from its 52-week high of $52.98, touched in February. CAR shed more than 80% since then.

