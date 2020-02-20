Markets
CAR

Stock Alert: Avis Budget Climbs 20% On Earnings, Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Car and truck rentals company Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) are climbing more than 19% Thursday morning after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results and a full-year revenue outlook, better than the consensus view. The stock touched a new high of $52.98 and is currently trading at $51.50

Net income in the fourth quarter was $142 million or $1.90 per share compared with $13 million or $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. In the quarter, the company had a tax benefit of $128 million.

Excluding items, adjusted EPS was at $0.73 per share, that beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.50.

Revenue in the quarter increased 6% year-on-year to $2.2 billion, led mainly by overperformance in the Americas.

For the full year, revenue is expected in the range of $9.4 billion- $9.6 billion and adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $3.75 - $4.75. Analysts anticipate earnings of $3.99 on revenue of $9.32 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular