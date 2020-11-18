Markets
AVYA

Stock Alert: Avaya Holdings Falls 11% On Revenue Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital communications products, solutions, and services provider Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) are falling more than 11% Wednesday morning after missing fourth-quarter earnings.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $37 million or $0.39 per share compared with net loss of $34 million or $0.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.2 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $755 million compared with $723 million a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $733.55 million

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $710 million to $730 million. Analysts see revenue of $720.45 million for the quarter.

For the full-year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.875 billion to $2.925 billion; The consensus estimate stands at $2.89 billion.

AVYA stock is currently at $17.33, and has traded in the range of $6.13- $19.70 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVYA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More