Stock Alert: Aurora Mobile Surges Following Deal With Unicom

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese mobile developer service provider Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) are rising more than 45% Friday morning at $4.67.

The company today said it has entered into a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and a 5G messaging connection test agreement with China United Network Communications Limited (Unicom) Beijing Branch.

The two agreements make Aurora Mobile a 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging partner of Beijing Unicom.

"The agreement signed with Beijing Unicom for supporting the connection test for 5G RCS messages demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its 5G RCS technical capabilities. Next steps will involve Aurora Mobile keeping pace with the rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure in China, providing additional support to fuel Beijing Unicom's 5G RCS messaging ecosystem, gaining more insights into customer needs, and expanding high-quality 5G service offerings," Aurora Mobile said.

JG has been trading in the range of $1.40- $5.43 in the last one year.

