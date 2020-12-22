Stock Alert: Aurora Mobile Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese mobile developer service provider Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) are surging more than 60% Tuesday morning on the news of its partnership with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer.

The automaker, who is unnamed, had more than 100,000 deliveries in the third quarter makes green energy vehicles, including high-performance sedans, SUVs and semi-trucks.

Aurora Mobile will leverage its powerful AI-driven targeted notification push services and machine learning-based operational analytics capabilities to help its partner gain better insights into users' operating habits and needs, improve user experience and operational efficiency, and further optimize smart driving functionality, the company said.

JG touched a new high of $6.06 this morning.

