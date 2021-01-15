Stock Alert: Aurora Cannabis Climbs 9% After Distribution Deal With Great North Distributors

(RTTNews) - Shares of Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB, ACB.TO) are rising more than 9 percent or $1.14 in Friday's morning trade at $13.10.

Thursday, Aurora Cannabis said it has entered into an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc., Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Under the deal, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Aurora's portfolio of brands across the Canadian cannabis retail environment.

Great North Distributors, a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, will assume responsibility for Aurora's sales execution on January 25, 2021.

Aurora Cannabis has traded in a range of $3.71 to $26.40 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.