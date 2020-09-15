Markets
Stock Alert: AudioEye Falls 13%

(RTTNews) - Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) are currently slipping 13% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

AEYE is currently trading at $12.68, down $1.92 or 13.15%, on the Nasdaq.

AudioEye provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened up on Tuesday morning as tech shares continued to climb driven by few multi-billion mergers in the industry.

