Stock Alert: AtriCure Loses 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) are falling more than 5 percent or $2.10 in Wednesday's morning trade at $37.92.

Wednesday, research-oriented investment firm Kerrisdale Capital Management said it was short selling shares of AtriCure, a medical device company that sells ablation equipment used in the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation or AF.

Kerrisdale Capital Management noted that with AtriCure's core surgical ablation market almost completely saturated, and the relentless improvements in catheter ablation technology accelerating, AtriCure is simultaneously facing both rapidly decelerating revenue growth and the threat of technological obsolescence.

AtriCure has traded in a range of $23.17 to $51.76 in the past 52 weeks.

