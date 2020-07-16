Stock Alert: Atreca Down 18%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) are currently losing nearly 18% on Thursday morning despite no stock-specific news.

BCEL is currently trading at $15.11, down $3.31 or 17.96%, on the Nasdaq.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types.

The company on Wednesday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7 million Class A common stock and 781 thousand Class B common stock, each at a price to the public of $16.00 per share.

Gross proceeds to Atreca from the offering are expected to be $125.0 million.

