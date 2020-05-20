Markets
Stock Alert: Atossa Up 28% On Positive Results From Its COVID-19 Drug Candidate

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) are spiking more than 28% Wednesday morning after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced positive results from the in vitro testing of AT-H201, Atossa's COVID-19 drug candidate.

Preliminary data showed that AT-H201 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infectivity of VERO cells in a laboratory culture. Vero cells are a lineage of cells used in cell cultures.

"These results support the continued development of AT-H201 for COVID-19 patients and beginning studies in the clinical setting," said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa's President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Atossa stock is currently trading at $2.25. It has traded in the range of $0.76- $3.25 in the past 52-weeks.

