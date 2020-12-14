Markets
Stock Alert: Atomera Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atomera Inc. (ATOM) are gaining over 15% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

ATOM is currently trading at $12.64, up $1.82 or 16.82%, on the Nasdaq.

US stocks were up on Monday morning, as investors are optimistic are optimistic following the approval of Pfizer vaccine and the US started distribution of vaccine across the nation.

Atomera engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

