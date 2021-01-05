Markets
Stock Alert: Atomera Jumps 20% On New Semiconductor Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atomera Inc. (ATOM) are gaining nearly 20% on Tuesday morning after the semiconductor materials and technology licensing company announced a deal with a semiconductor provider for integration of it's Mears Silicon Technology into their silicon fabrication process.

The deal includes a manufacturing license allowing the customer to fabricate semiconductor wafers incorporating MST for use in their products. Atomera's MST is a patented, quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in electronics.

Atomera engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

