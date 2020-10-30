Stock Alert: Atlassian Down 10% On Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. Plc (TEAM) shares are sliding on Friday morning trade as the company reported a loss for the first quarter, from a profit last year.

Currently, shares are at $180.34, down 10.15 percent from the previous close of $210.72. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $188.69 to $199.99 on average volume of 1.737,866.

The company reported first-quarter net loss of $21.55 million, from profit of $69.32 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.09, compared to profit of $0.28 in the previous year. Wall Street analysts were looking for profit of $0.27 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $459.51 million from $363.39 million in the prior year. Analysts expected $440.41 million.

