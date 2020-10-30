Markets
TEAM

Stock Alert: Atlassian Down 10% On Q1 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. Plc (TEAM) shares are sliding on Friday morning trade as the company reported a loss for the first quarter, from a profit last year.

Currently, shares are at $180.34, down 10.15 percent from the previous close of $210.72. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $188.69 to $199.99 on average volume of 1.737,866.

The company reported first-quarter net loss of $21.55 million, from profit of $69.32 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.09, compared to profit of $0.28 in the previous year. Wall Street analysts were looking for profit of $0.27 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $459.51 million from $363.39 million in the prior year. Analysts expected $440.41 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEAM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular