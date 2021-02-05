Markets
Stock Alert: Atlantic American Surges More Than Four Fold

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) is surging nearly 370% on Friday morning despite no-stock related news.

AAME is currently trading at $11.20, up $8.81 or 368.62%, on the Nasdaq.

Atlantic American, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the US. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments.

