Stock Alert: Atlantic American Surges More Than Four Fold

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) is surging nearly 370% on Friday morning despite no-stock related news.

AAME is currently trading at $11.20, up $8.81 or 368.62%, on the Nasdaq.

Atlantic American, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the US. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.