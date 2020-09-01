Stock Alert: Athenex Up 13% As FDA Grants Priority Review For NDA Of Breast Cancer Drug

(RTTNews) - Shares of Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) are currently gaining over 13% on Tuesday morning after the company announced that FDA accepted its NDA filing for oral paclitaxel and encequidar in metastatic breast cancer with priority review.

ATNX is currently trading at $13.00, up $1.51 or 13.14%, on the Nasdaq.

Athenex said FDA has granted a priority review for its New Drug Application for oral paclitaxel and encequidar for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

The FDA grants Priority Review to applications for potential drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.

The FDA has set a target action date of February 28, 2021.

