Stock Alert: At Home Group Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME), an operator of home décor superstores, are rising more than 5 percent or $0.85 in Friday's morning trade at $17.11.

Friday, At Home Group said it has appointed Kenneth Simril to serve as an independent member of its board of directors, effective November 20, 2020. Simril currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Fleischmann's Ingredients, a manufacturer of industrial preservative and flavoring ingredients to leading producers of consumer food products.

The company is slated to report its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Tuesday, December 1. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter on revenues of $469.77 million.

At Home has traded in a range of $1.20 to $23.92 in the past 52 weeks.

