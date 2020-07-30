Stock Alert: At Home Group Surges As It Sees Best Quarter In History

(RTTNews) - Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) are surging 37 percent or $3.50 in Thursday's morning trade at $12.94, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $13.25.

Wednesday, the Plano, Texas-based operator of home décor superstores said it expects to report the best quarter in its history as a public company in terms of comparable store sales, sales, and profitability, as well as the lowest leverage ratio.

Providing preliminary results for the second quarter, At Home Group said it expects to report net income of at least $82 million, adjusted EBITDA of at least $150 million, net sales of about $515 million and comparable store sales growth of about 42 percent.

At Home Group has traded in a range of $1.20 to $13.25 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.