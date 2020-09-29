Markets
HOME

Stock Alert: At Home Group Rises 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.84 in Tuesday's morning trade at $15.07 despite no company-specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday after the rally seen in the previous session, as investors looked ahead to the first U.S. presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, set to take place later today.

Plano, Texas-based At Home Group is an operator of home decor superstores in the U.S. At Home has traded in a range of $1.20 to $23.92 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular