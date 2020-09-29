Stock Alert: At Home Group Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME) are rising almost 6 percent or $0.84 in Tuesday's morning trade at $15.07 despite no company-specific news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday after the rally seen in the previous session, as investors looked ahead to the first U.S. presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, set to take place later today.

Plano, Texas-based At Home Group is an operator of home decor superstores in the U.S. At Home has traded in a range of $1.20 to $23.92 in the past 52 weeks.

