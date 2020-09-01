Stock Alert: At Home Group Hits New High Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of home decor retailer At Home Group Inc. (HOME) are rising more than 16% Tuesday morning ahead of its second-quarter earnings scheduled today after market close.

The stock touched a new high of $23.17 this morning.

On average, 9 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the second quarter.

The stock doubled from July after the company reported preliminary second-quarter sales of about $515 million, which is more than $514 million expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

