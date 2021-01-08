Markets
Stock Alert: At Home Group Climbs 10% On Upbeat Q4 Comparable Store Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME), an operator of home décor superstores, are gaining more than 10 percent or $1.81 in Friday's morning trade at $19.79.

Friday, At Home Group said it expects comparable store sales growth for the fourth quarter of about 23 percent to 24 percent, up from its prior outlook of a mid-to-high teens increase.

In addition, the company's total liquidity improved to $456 million at the end of its fiscal month of December, from $360 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

At Home has traded in a range of $1.20 to $23.92 in the past 52 weeks.

