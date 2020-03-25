Stock Alert: Astrotech Surges 260% On COVID-19 Screening Instrument

(RTTNews) - Shares of Astrotech Corp. (ASTC) jumped over 260% on Wednesday morning after medical equipment maker announced that it is developing a instrument to screen COVID-19.

Astrotech announced that the BreathTest-1000 is under development to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath that could indicate they may have an infection, including COVID-19 or the resulting disease, pneumonia.

The company said it believes that its technology can be designed as a field-deployed instrument used at drive-up testing facilities to quickly and easily test for the viruses in the breath of COVID-19 and pneumonia infected patients.

ASTC is currently trading at $4.17, up $3.06 or 275.68%, on the Nasdaq.

